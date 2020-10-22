CU Boulder nixes spring break, will start semester later

University of Colorado Boulder will not have a spring break this year, opting instead to start the semester later and spread out days off in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Not having a traditional spring break is meant to “curb the spread of travel-related COVID-19 infections in our community,” Provost Russell Moore and Interim Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke wrote in a letter to campus this morning.

CU Boulder will continue to offer a mix of in-person and remote learning for the spring semester, but with several changes on campus in light of “lessons learned” during the fall.

Spring classes will begin on Jan. 14, three days later than previously scheduled, and there will be no classes on Feb. 17 or March 25, accounting for the five consecutive days students would normally take off for spring break.

“This decision was made after careful deliberation and to protect the health and well-being of our community,” Moore and O’Rourke wrote.

Moore and O’Rourke also committed to providing “a more engaging, safe, fun and valuable experience as you continue your academic journey this spring.”

The campus is hosting a community town hall at 11 a.m. Friday to answer questions about the spring semester.

This is a developing story and will be updated.