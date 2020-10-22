East Troublesome fire explodes to 125,677 acres, forcing evacuations around Grand Lake

The East Troublesome Fire is now almost six times as large as it was around 6 p.m. Wednesday, reaching 125,602 acres and forcing evacuations in and around Grand Lake.

The fire was estimated at 19,086 acres and 10% contained Wednesday evening. Officials originally updated the acreage to about 39,000 acres on Thursday morning before announcing the most updated acreage of 125,602 acres, 196 square miles, with 5% containment.

“It was really an amazing amount of fire spread yesterday,” said Noel Livingston, the fire’s incident commander, during a Thursday morning briefing.

The entire town of Grand Lake was evacuated Wednesday, along with all residents north, west and along Highway 34. This includes the area east of Highway 125 from mile post 5 to Highway 40.

Evacuees were told to go south on Highway 34, if possible. An evacuation center was established at the Inn at Silver Creek, located at 62927 US-40 in Granby.

Rocky Mountain National Park was closed as the fire encroached into the park. Trail Ridge Road was also closed in both directions.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin offered a sober message to his constituents.

“Many times when I choose to speak with you, I have a message,” Schroetlin said in a Facebook video. “Tonight I’m not even sure what those words are.”

Schroetlin said first responders made several heroic rescues and evacuations Wednesday as the fire rapidly approached. He wasn’t sure what the area might look like in the morning.

“We knew this fire was here. We knew the impacts of it. We looked at every possible potential for this fire,” the sheriff said. “We never expected 6,000 acres per hour to come across our community.”

The fire’s explosive growth Wednesday and into Thursday came on difficult, high attitude terrain north of Granby and Grand Lake and into Rocky Mountain National Park, Livingston said. The fire took advantage of extremely dry conditions, low relative humidity and high winds to push it through beetle kill that’s ripe for burning, he said.

And there’s no letup on Thursday.

Crews are expecting another prime day for fire growth, Livingston said, as high winds move into the area before an upcoming cold front.

Firefighters will be focusing on evacuation and structure protection for Granby, Grand Lake and the U.S. 40 corridor, Livingston said. The dry, windy conditions are expected to stay until Sunday, when snow could provide some relief.

“It’s gonna be a long day for the firefighters and we’re not out of the woods with the fire,” Livingston said.

Denver7’s Stephanie Butzer contributed to this story.

