Jury begins deliberations after closing arguments in Longmont murder trial

The fate of Isaiah Rios is now in the hands of a jury, as attorneys made their closing arguments today in his Longmont murder trial.

Rios, 30, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and felony murder in the death of Gary Hockaday. A person can be convicted of felony murder when a person dies during the commission of the felony, even if the person charged was not the one who killed the victim.

Rios also is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, second-degree trespassing, theft from an at-risk person, criminal mischief, felony menacing, theft and habitual criminal sentence enhancers.

Police found Hockaday, 80, dead in his home in the 2200 block of Jewel Street in Longmont on July 18, 2019, after his wife came home and found the home ransacked and their truck gone.

After the body was found, police were called by witnesses who reported suspicious activity at a storage facility at 12121 Sugar Mill Road, about a 15-minute drive away. Police found Rios hiding in one of the storage units and found Hockaday’s truck on scene filled with items from the Hockaday home.

In her closing arguments for prosecutors, Boulder Chief Trial Deputy Adrian Van Nice spent the first minute or so of her time pretending to stab a lectern 56 times.

“56,” she said. “56 stab wounds. Did it feel like an eternity? Did it feel like a long time? Time to think and contemplate? Because it took 56 stab wounds to end the life of an 80-year-old man in the home where he had lived for 40 years.”

Van Nice said Rios then threw Hockaday down his own basement stairs and “left Gary at the bottom of those stairs in the dark to die alone.”

Police said Rios had been tied to a string of assaults, threats and break-ins in the days and hours before the killing, as Van Nice said that summer Rios “was bent on satisfying his own desires, willing to take any opportunity afforded to him to take advantage of the people who were willing to help him, and steal anything that wasn’t nailed down.”

Starting from an reported assault on July 1, 2019, to a burglary at Rios’ mother’s and then-stepfather’s home on July 12 to a menacing on July 15 and then two trespassing cases on July 16, Boulder Deputy District Attorney Erica Baasten said Rios was identified by police as the suspect in all of those cases.

While there were some issues with several witnesses being unable to identify Rios in court, Baasten pointed out that Rios has since gained weight, changed his hair and facial hair and tried to cover up most of his tattoos.

“It’s not surprising they struggled,” Baasten said of the attempts to identify Rios.

Then, prosecutors said Rios was seen breaking into a garage near the Hockaday home on July 18, 2019.

“His DNA is there too,” Van Nice said.

Van Nice added that Rios’ DNA was found on items inside the Hockaday’s home, and Hockaday’s DNA was found on Rios’ hands.

“If Gary Hockaday did not die at the hands of the defendant, then why is Gary Hockaday on the hands of the defendant in this case?” Van Nice said.

But in her closing arguments, Rios’ defense attorney Nicole Collins said Rios was being used as a “scapegoat” by law enforcement for a summer of crimes in Longmont.

“What happened to Mr. Hockaday was a tragedy, but it wasn’t a tragedy at the hands of Isaiah Rios,” Collins said.

While Hockaday’s DNA was found on Rios’ hands, Collins noted police did not find blood on his body or clothes, or blood in the stolen truck.

“Think about how close you would have to be to an individual to stab them 56 times,” Collins said.

Collins also noted that Hockaday’s wife said that based on the weight of the stolen items in the truck and the configuration of the garage, she was “surprised” one person could have done it by themselves. Collins also noted the stolen truck’s travel data indicated a stop between the Hockaday home and the storage facility where it was later located.

“Seems like enough time to talk to a friend, or pick someone up,” Collins said.

Collins also called the jury’s attention to several of the witnesses at the storage facility, a group defense attorney Lovel Tokic called a “cast of characters” during opening statements.

Collins noted Robert Smiley, the man whose storage locker Rios was found locked in, said he was at work the morning of the murder even though his boss later said he was not. Collins also noted that Smiley and another man at the garage claimed to have found a stolen wallet in the storage unit’s rafters after police had already searched it.

“We’re supposed to believe that all these people are looking for this wallet and a couple of days later, he just looks up, and there’s the wallet?” Collins said.

Collins also cast doubt on testimony by several witnesses who testified they heard Rios say he “offed” someone, even though at the time they did not tell police.

“People’s memories are generally best shortly after the event,” Collins said.

As for the series of incidents proceeding the murder, Collins noted that there were numerous identification issues in those cases that she said could not be explained by Rios’ change in appearance.

“They didn’t identify him because he wasn’t the individual who caused them harm,” she said.

Collins urged the jury to weigh the evidence in each case carefully, and not just look at the totality of the numerous charges.

“Longmont police have been using (Rios) to close out their cases,” Collins said. “But accusations are not enough.”

“If you have questions, then they have not met their burden. … If you just don’t know, then you must return a verdict of not guilty.”

Following closing arguments, the jury was sent to deliberate the case at 1 p.m.