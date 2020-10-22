Lefthand Canyon Fire: Crews working on containment on northern edge

Firefighters were able to keep the Lefthand Canyon Fire from growing overnight, and the south side of the fire remains contained.

Officials said Thursday the fire had remained at 460 acres and was at 43% containment. Most of the containment is on the south edge of the fire, which is one mile east of Ward just north of Lefthand Canyon Drive.

In a midday update posted to the incident command’s Facebook page, officials stated cooler, more humid weather had resulted in decreased fire activity.

The update stated crews will continue mopping up the remaining northern fire edge this afternoon.

There are 46 personnel fighting the fire.

“Firefighters were able to secure the southern edge of the Lefthand Canyon Fire on Wednesday and no new growth was recorded after midday yesterday,” officials wrote in a morning email update on the fire. “Crews working on the north side of the fire continued mopping up and improving containment lines. Further increases in containment will come as additional containment lines are secured.”

Planning operations trainee Josh Shroyer said in a Thursday morning video update that firefighters did well holding the line against the fire on its northeastern edge during windy weather overnight.

All evacuations, including those for Ward, remain in place.

At this time, investigators have not been able to confirm any lost structures in the Lefthand Canyon Fire, and the cause of the fire also remains under investigation.

The fire started Sunday afternoon in the 14,000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive.