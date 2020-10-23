GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont police seeking witnesses in bicycle-car crash Wednesday

Longmont police are seeking information from the public on crash that left a 56-year-old bicyclist seriously injured Wednesday morning in Longmont.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. when a cyclist was struck from behind by a vehicle, according to a news release from Longmont police Sgt. Eric Lewis. The cyclist had been traveling west on Nelson Road and was just west of Sunset Street when the crash occurred, the release said. Both the cyclist and vehicle were traveling in the left traffic lane.

The bicyclist, from Longmont, suffered serious injury and was taken to an area hospital, according to the release. The driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Frederick man, remained on scene and was not injured, the release said.

Details about the collision, according to the release, are still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call the Longmont Police Department traffic team member at 303-651-8555.

Kelsey Hammon

