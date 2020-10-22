Niwot High School student mobilizing community to fight brain cancer in virtual 5K

This Halloween, people can don a costume and join a Niwot High School student in the fight against brain cancer during the first-ever Virtual St. Vrain for the Brain 5K.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. Oct. 31 at any location. People are also invited to tackle the 5K whenever they choose. People can “run, walk, skip” or simply donate to the National Brain Tumor Society, according to the event’s web page. Those who participate are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume as they embark on the race.

MacKenzie Demmel, a Niwot High School senior, organized the event in honor of her aunt, Megan Boyer, of Silverthorne. Boyer was diagnosed with brain cancer in October 2018.

“Since that point, her determination and strength have inspired her friends, family, and everyone she meets,” the event’s webpage reads. “Her positivity in such trying circumstances and her ability to make anyone laugh is incredible. This race is dedicated to her.”

The National Brain Tumor Society is a nonprofit with a mission to find a cure for brain cancer, while also improving the lives of people who have been diagnosed. According to its website, the nonprofit has donated more than $38 million in brain tumor research grants and awards to researchers across the globe.

Demmel is a student in Niwot’s International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, a college preparatory program. The event is among the project’s she is completing as part of the program’s community service initiative requirements. Demmel said she hopes to make the event an annual tradition. While she doesn’t have a goal for how much money she is looking to raise, she said she wants to encourage participation. Registration starts at $5, though, people are welcome to donate more.

To register for the event, people can visit: eventbrite.com/e/virtual-st-vrain-for-the-brain-5k-registration-122131684155.