PHOTOS: Residents evacuate Estes Park as East Troublesome Fire advances

  • A long line of cars wait to leave Estes Park on Thursday after evacuations were called as the East Troublesome Fire advance eastward. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Wildfire smoke fills the sky above buildings in Estes Park on Oct. 22, 2020. The East Troublesome Fire’s growth forced the evacuation of parts of the town. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Ronald Cooper, of Marion, Kansas, loads up the car while evacuating from a rental cabin in Estes Park on Oct. 22, 2020. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A Larimer County Sheriff’s Deputy drives past a long line of cars waiting to leave Estes Park on Oct. 22, 2020. The East Troublesome Fire’s growth forced the evacuation of parts of the town. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Jamey Cooper, of Marion, Kansas, loads belongings into a car in Estes Park on Oct. 22, 2020. The Cooper family was renting a cabin. The East Troublesome Fire’s growth forced the evacuation of parts of the town. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A smoke-filled sky is seen above a pine tree in Estes Park on Oct. 22, 2020. The East Troublesome Fire’s growth forced the evacuation of parts of the town. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Cars pass by a sign indicating Rocky Mountain National Park is closed in Estes Park on Oct. 22, 2020. The East Troublesome Fire’s growth forced the evacuation of parts of the town. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • James Jarolimek carries belongings to his truck while evacuating from his home in Estes Park on Oct. 22, 2020. The Jarolimeks have lived in Estes Park for more than 40 years. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Tamara Jarolimek loads Ruby into the car while evacuating from their home in Estes Park on Thursday for the East Troublesome Fire. The Jarolimeks have lived full time in Estes Park for more than 40 years. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • The Stanley Hotel is seen through the smoke across Lake Estes in Estes Park on Oct. 22, 2020. The East Troublesome Fire’s growth forced the evacuation of parts of the town. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Tamara Jarolimek loads Ruby into the car while evacuating from their home in Estes Park on Oct. 22, 2020. The Jarolimek’s have lived full time in Estes Park for more than 40 years. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Doug Van Westen learns he is under a mandatory evacuation order near the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park on Oct. 22, 2020. The East Troublesome Fire’s growth forced the evacuation of parts of the town. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Cars pass by a sign indicating Rocky Mountain National Park is closed in Estes Park on Oct. 22, 2020. The East Troublesome Fire’s growth forced the evacuation of parts of the town. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • U.S. Park Rangers talk at the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park on Oct. 22, 2020. The East Troublesome Fire’s growth forced the evacuation of parts of the town. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Smoke fills the sky in Estes Park on Thursday as the East Troublesome Fire’s growth forced evacuations for parts of the town. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Smoky haze obscures the view of the Stanley Hotel across Lake Estes in Estes Park on Thursday. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

