Virtual Latinx Parent Summit set for Saturday

ELPASO, or Engaged Latino Parents Advancing Student Outcomes, will host its fifth annual “Cúspide,” or Latinx Parent Summit, on Saturday.

The virtual, Spanish-language conference brings together Latinx parents from the Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley school districts, providing a forum where they can can learn more and have conversations about their concerns.

Workshop topics include mental health, online schooling and addressing discrimination. Workshops will include live-streamed presentations followed by question and answer sessions.

Interested participants can register at tinyurl.com/Cuspide2020 or by calling Silvana Morsu at 720-253-8534.