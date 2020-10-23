GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Virtual Latinx Parent Summit set for Saturday

NewsBoulder Area news

Virtual Latinx Parent Summit set for Saturday

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

ELPASO, or Engaged Latino Parents Advancing Student Outcomes, will host its fifth annual “Cúspide,” or Latinx Parent Summit, on Saturday.

The virtual, Spanish-language conference brings together Latinx parents from the Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley school districts, providing a forum where they can can learn more and have conversations about their concerns.

Workshop topics include mental health, online schooling and addressing discrimination. Workshops will include live-streamed presentations followed by question and answer sessions.

Interested participants can register at tinyurl.com/Cuspide2020 or by calling Silvana Morsu at 720-253-8534.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Artisan Stonework For Your Home

    Add a custom look to your residence! Don King Landscaping can create artisan stonework for your home that is functional...
  2. A New Home At Discovery Ridge

    Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior offer a ridgeline view overlooking the town of Superior—and panoramic mountain views....
  3. Warm, Comfortable And Stylish

    Fall apparel should be warm, comfortable and stylish—just like the selections you’ll find at Barbara & Company. Discover the soft...
  4. Advanced Orthopedic Treatment

    Avanti offers a multitude of advanced orthopedic treatment. Pilates is used for wellness and rehab. Manual therapy and dry needling...
  5. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....