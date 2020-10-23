GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder issues quarantine orders for nine…

News
CU News

Boulder issues quarantine orders for nine houses, fraternities

Officials say residents showed 'blatant disregard' of COVID-19 public health orders

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house is is one of nine properties that have been placed under quarantine for what Boulder officials called “blatant disregard of public health orders” related to the coronavirus. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder city officials have issued a mandatory quarantine order for nine addresses, most associated with Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Kappa Sigma fraternities, for “blatant disregard of public health orders” related to the coronavirus.

People living at the nine addresses must remain at home for the next two weeks except to attend in-person classes or athletic training, go to work, vote, obtain medical care or for other essential services that can’t be delivered.

“The majority of our students have done a great job complying with public health orders,” City Manager Jane Brautigam said in a statement. “Unfortunately, a very small percentage of our student population has continued to gather socially and have not been responsive to voluntary compliance requests and existing health orders. Their behavior jeopardizes not only their lives, but also the lives and livelihoods of their neighbors and the rest of the Boulder community.”

Houses associated with Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Kappa Sigma have been cited for hosting parties with dozens or hundreds of attendees, violating coronavirus public health orders.

The addresses under quarantine are

  • 1100 Pennsylvania Ave.,
  • 1142 11th St.,
  • 951 Pennsylvania Ave.,
  • 1037 12th St.,
  • 1031 14th St.,
  • 1033 14th St.,
  • 1045 14th St.,
  • 1059 14th St. and
  • 510 S. 44th St.

Violating the order could result in up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

“Should residents at any additional properties commit such egregious public health order violation immediate action will be taken to place all residents of the identified property under mandatory quarantine,” the city said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Katie Langford

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in CU News

  1. Artisan Stonework For Your Home

    Add a custom look to your residence! Don King Landscaping can create artisan stonework for your home that is functional...
  2. A New Home At Discovery Ridge

    Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior offer a ridgeline view overlooking the town of Superior—and panoramic mountain views....
  3. Warm, Comfortable And Stylish

    Fall apparel should be warm, comfortable and stylish—just like the selections you’ll find at Barbara & Company. Discover the soft...
  4. Advanced Orthopedic Treatment

    Avanti offers a multitude of advanced orthopedic treatment. Pilates is used for wellness and rehab. Manual therapy and dry needling...
  5. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....