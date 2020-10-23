Boulder issues quarantine orders for nine houses, fraternities

Boulder city officials have issued a mandatory quarantine order for nine addresses, most associated with Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Kappa Sigma fraternities, for “blatant disregard of public health orders” related to the coronavirus.

People living at the nine addresses must remain at home for the next two weeks except to attend in-person classes or athletic training, go to work, vote, obtain medical care or for other essential services that can’t be delivered.

“The majority of our students have done a great job complying with public health orders,” City Manager Jane Brautigam said in a statement. “Unfortunately, a very small percentage of our student population has continued to gather socially and have not been responsive to voluntary compliance requests and existing health orders. Their behavior jeopardizes not only their lives, but also the lives and livelihoods of their neighbors and the rest of the Boulder community.”

Houses associated with Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Kappa Sigma have been cited for hosting parties with dozens or hundreds of attendees, violating coronavirus public health orders.

The addresses under quarantine are

1100 Pennsylvania Ave.,

1142 11th St.,

951 Pennsylvania Ave.,

1037 12th St.,

1031 14th St.,

1033 14th St.,

1045 14th St.,

1059 14th St. and

510 S. 44th St.

Violating the order could result in up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

“Should residents at any additional properties commit such egregious public health order violation immediate action will be taken to place all residents of the identified property under mandatory quarantine,” the city said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.