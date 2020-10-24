GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County rescuers help scrambler off…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County rescuers help scrambler off Second Flatiron

By | For the Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A scrambler who got stuck on the Second Flatiron needed to be rescued Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, about 6 p.m. Boulder County dispatchers got a call about a lost hiker who turned out to be stuck after scrambling onto the rock.

The release stated other hikers waited on the trail to show rescuers where the scrambler was stuck. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group members used technical gear to reach the scrambler and get them off the rock.

The hiker, who was not injured, hiked out on their own after getting back on the trail. The rescue took about two and a half hours.

Carlos Monkus

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Artisan Stonework For Your Home

    Add a custom look to your residence! Don King Landscaping can create artisan stonework for your home that is functional...
  2. A New Home At Discovery Ridge

    Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior offer a ridgeline view overlooking the town of Superior—and panoramic mountain views....
  3. Warm, Comfortable And Stylish

    Fall apparel should be warm, comfortable and stylish—just like the selections you’ll find at Barbara & Company. Discover the soft...
  4. Advanced Orthopedic Treatment

    Avanti offers a multitude of advanced orthopedic treatment. Pilates is used for wellness and rehab. Manual therapy and dry needling...
  5. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....