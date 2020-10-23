Broomfield Council on Arts & Humanities to host Halloween bike/walk event

Broomfield Council on Arts & Humanities will host a Halloween Bike & Walk Event Oct. 31 from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

People are encouraged to sign up at ArtsinBroomfield.org as participation is limited to 175 people.

The event starts at 8:45 a.m. with a costume parade at Broomfield FISH, 6 Garden Center, where people are asked to bring a food donation to enter. At 9:30 a.m. people can walk or bike to Brunner Farmhouse, 640 Main Street, for live music from accordionist John Heins and to visit the pumpkin contest patch.

At 10:15 a.m. the group will go back to the Garden Center where Code Blue Computing and the Broomfield Veterans Museum for a “monster rock scavenger hunt and treat bags,” according to the BCAH flyer. At 11 a.m. the Broomfield Depot Museum will offer “spooky activities” and at 11:30 a.m. people can return to the Garden Center and head home.

In the event of rain or snow, vehicles will be subbed out for walking/biking. Organizers ask that people wear masks, helmets and social distance. Families can also bring backpacks to carry treats. Food Coma Shack food truck will be on site selling Halloween-themed breakfast food, hot chocolate and coffee.