GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Broomfield Council on Arts & Humanities to…

News
Boulder Area news

Broomfield Council on Arts & Humanities to host Halloween bike/walk event

The Broomfield city limits signs on the east side of the city. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Broomfield Council on Arts & Humanities will host a Halloween Bike & Walk Event Oct. 31 from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

People are encouraged to sign up at ArtsinBroomfield.org as participation is limited to 175 people.

The event starts at 8:45 a.m. with a costume parade at Broomfield FISH, 6 Garden Center, where people are asked to bring a food donation to enter. At 9:30 a.m. people can walk or bike to Brunner Farmhouse, 640 Main Street, for live music from accordionist John Heins and to visit the pumpkin contest patch.

At 10:15 a.m. the group will go back to the Garden Center where Code Blue Computing and the Broomfield Veterans Museum for a “monster rock scavenger hunt and treat bags,” according to the BCAH flyer. At 11 a.m. the Broomfield Depot Museum will offer “spooky activities” and at 11:30 a.m. people can return to the Garden Center and head home.

In the event of rain or snow, vehicles will be subbed out for walking/biking. Organizers ask that people wear masks, helmets and social distance. Families can also bring backpacks to carry treats.  Food Coma Shack food truck will be on site selling Halloween-themed breakfast food, hot chocolate and coffee.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Artisan Stonework For Your Home

    Add a custom look to your residence! Don King Landscaping can create artisan stonework for your home that is functional...
  2. A New Home At Discovery Ridge

    Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior offer a ridgeline view overlooking the town of Superior—and panoramic mountain views....
  3. Warm, Comfortable And Stylish

    Fall apparel should be warm, comfortable and stylish—just like the selections you’ll find at Barbara & Company. Discover the soft...
  4. Advanced Orthopedic Treatment

    Avanti offers a multitude of advanced orthopedic treatment. Pilates is used for wellness and rehab. Manual therapy and dry needling...
  5. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....