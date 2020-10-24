GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Broomfield teen wins US Chamber…

News
Boulder Area news

Broomfield teen wins US Chamber entrepreneurship award

Teen Hustl founder Jack Bonneau stands for a portrait after taking a delivery to a home in his neighborhood on Sept. 18, 2020, in Broomfield. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Fourteen-year-old Jack Bonneau recently won the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Dream Big Young Entrepreneur Achievement Award for his company TeenHustl.

TeenHustl workers pick up packages sent to Amazon Lockers and deliver them directly to their recipients to avoid the possibility of theft from porch pirates, according to a chamber news release.

“Thank you to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for this national award,” Bonneau said in the release. “With the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that this award represents, we’re excited this holiday season to pioneer our Amazon Locker Delivery service. This service will be great for our customers, Amazon and will make our neighborhoods safer by removing the opportunity for porch pirate package theft, while providing teens with great work opportunities.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Artisan Stonework For Your Home

    Add a custom look to your residence! Don King Landscaping can create artisan stonework for your home that is functional...
  2. A New Home At Discovery Ridge

    Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior offer a ridgeline view overlooking the town of Superior—and panoramic mountain views....
  3. Warm, Comfortable And Stylish

    Fall apparel should be warm, comfortable and stylish—just like the selections you’ll find at Barbara & Company. Discover the soft...
  4. Advanced Orthopedic Treatment

    Avanti offers a multitude of advanced orthopedic treatment. Pilates is used for wellness and rehab. Manual therapy and dry needling...
  5. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....