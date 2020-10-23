Butterfly Pavilion partners with honey producer

A collaboration between the Butterfly Pavilion and Local Hive, a Greeley-based honey producer, has resulted in a limited-edition honey sourced from the 30 beehives the Westminster-based nonprofit keeps throughout the Denver Metro area.

The Local Hive Butterfly Pavilion Single Harvest honey is available at Butterfly Pavilion’s new online store, and 100 percent of the proceeds will support pollinator conservation and education.

“This is a really special honey because it comes from Butterfly Pavilion’s hives here in the Denver area, and it supports our Pollinator Awareness through Conservation and Education (PACE) initiative,” Mario Padilla, Butterfly Pavilion’s Director of Animal Collections and Head Beekeeper, said. “We’re so lucky to have a partner like Local Hive who is dedicated to supporting bees, pollination and backyard beekeeping.”

PACE is a global initiative led by Butterfly Pavilion to increase awareness of the importance of pollinators and promote habitat and species conservation, according to the organization. Programs include habitat restoration projects such as the Pollinator District and Urban Prairies Project; education programs for adults and children like habitat gardening; citizen science opportunities like Colorado Butterfly Monitoring Network and Colorado Pollinator Network; and global programs such as the Pavilion’s bee fencing project in Nepal and Sumatra, which employs honey bees to reduce conflict between humans and elephants.

PACE’s goal was to serve 20 million pollinators by the year 2020, and in December 2019, Butterfly Pavilion announced it had surpassed that goal by serving more than 38 pollinators, according to a news release from the Pavilion.

In late September, Butterfly Pavilion extracted 287 pounds of honey from 30 hives, which are homes to about 1.5 million bees, located around the Denver metro area, including the Arvada Family Farm, Five Fridges Farm, Four Mile Historic Park, Westminster Marriott, Sprout City Farms at Mountair Park and Quincy Farms, according to a release from the Pavilion.

Members delivered the honey to Local Hive headquarters in Greeley in early October, where it was run through the company’s state-of-the-art bottling process, resulting in about 200 12-ounce bottles, according to the release.

Local Hive is passionate about supporting local honey and local beekeepers, CEO Tony Landretti said, and this partnership with the Pavilion and the PACE initiative is one impactful way to give back.

“We’re very excited about bottling Butterfly Pavilion’s honey because it’s a great product supporting an important cause,” he said. “This honey is so fresh it’s like having a beehive in your own backyard.”

Businesses or hobbyists who would like to support pollinators in the area by hosting a Butterfly Pavilion hive can e-mail mpadilla@butterflies.org for more information. Hives can be rented on a year-to-year basis and include hive care, bees and equipment, and 20 bottles of honey.

Local Hive has been in the honey business since 1924 and offers 21 different varietals of local, raw and unfiltered honey from various states and regions across the United States.

In addition to this limited-edition honey, a portion of the proceeds from every bottle of honey Local Hive sells goes to Butterfly Pavilion’s PACE program. To learn more visit localhivehoney.com.

The Butterfly Pavilion, currently in Westminster but with plans to relocate to Broomfield, is the world’s only stand-alone, Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited invertebrate zoo.