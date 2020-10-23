CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires: All evacuated residents can return home

Boulder County has lifted all evacuation orders for the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires this morning.

The evacuation areas are still closed to nonresidents, and residents will be required to check in with law enforcement officials at road blocks leading into the neighborhood and show proof of residence.

Boulder County residents can input their address into a map to check the evacuation status of their homes at boulderoem.com.

Officials ask residents who return to remain ready to leave again if fire conditions change.

Boulder County Division Chief Mike Wagner said the only place where residents would be asked to leave by 6 p.m. are the Mountain Ridge and Foothills Ranch areas where most homes were either destroyed or are not habitable.

Friday’s announcement came a day after the county lifted or changed several evacuation orders, especially in the areas west of the CalWood Fire.

Wagner said officials were not yet sure if there would be any additional decisions on opening areas to non-residents today.

“We’re waiting to hear from fire ops,” Wagner said. “They had a good night.”

Evacuation orders for Jamestown and areas west of town, Gold Hill, most of Ward and Lyons Park Estates were lifted Thursday, and the pre-evacuation warning for Lyons also was rescinded.

Lefthand Canyon and James Canyon drives have been opened for Jamestown residents to allow them access to the town from the east. Non-residents can access the town from the west by going on Peak to Peak Highway.

Lefthand Canyon remains closed for all drivers at Lickskillet Road.

Colo. 7 is closed between Hall Ranch just west of Lyons and Riverside and Riverside Drive east of Peak to Peak Highway.

U.S. 36 is open up through Lyons but is closed to westbound traffic at Apple Valley Road.

To access their property, residents must have either a driver’s license with a current address, an ID and mail identifying the property owner and address, ID and paperwork showing name and property inside the zone, or a permit from on-scene deputies that’s provided to residents who have been granted temporary access to their homes.

The county also is providing numerous open-top dumpsters from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for residents to dispose of food that spoiled while they were evacuated for the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires.

Dumpsters will be placed at the following locations:

Lyons: Riverside Drive and Colo. 72, in the pull-out area across the road from 3638 Riverside Drive,

Jamestown: Elysian Park turnaround near Cemetery Road,

Ward: 144 Utica St.,

Lake of the Pines: 3091 N. Lakeridge Trail, Boulder,

Bar K: 1180 Rock Lake Road, (the parking area by Rock Lake),

Gold Hill: 401 Main St.,

Buckingham Park: Intersection of Lefthand Canyon Drive & Olde Stage Road

The dumpsters are solely meant for spoiled food, not fire ash or other debris.

Portable toilets and handwashing stations also will be available at those locations. Dumpsters may also be available Saturday if the sheriff’s office allows.