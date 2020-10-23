GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires: Boulder…

CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires: Boulder County opens disaster assistance center to aid victims

Boulder County is opening a bilingual, virtual Disaster Assistance Center to assist residents who have been affected by the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires. The center, which opened Friday, will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Residents who were evacuated can call 303-441-1206 to leave a message. A specialist will return the call as quickly as possible.

The center can assist residents with food and health coverage, transportation, cleanup and debris removal, and mental health support.

It also has access to other services and support the Boulder County Department of Housing & Human Services offers, including help with childcare, financial assistance, and guidance for homeowners who experienced losses.

While Boulder County teams are contacting residents whose homes were affected by the blaze to help navigate insurance and other needs, affected residents who have been not contacted are advised to call the Disaster Assistance Center.

