CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires: Crews hoping to build on Thursday’s efforts

Firefighters are hoping to build on Thursday’s efforts to quell the fires in Boulder County, as crews look to continue to increase containment on the CalWood Fire and begin to mop up the Lefthand Canyon Fire.

Aided by a cold front, crews Thursday were able to reach full containment on the Lefthand Canyon Fire near Ward and jump to 55% containment on the CalWood Fire outside of Jamestown.

This morning all evacuated residents were allowed to return home, and officials said they hoped to make more progress today to fortify the perimeters of the fire to prevent further growth.

“Another good day yesterday,” Josh Shroyer with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team said in an update posted this morning. “Crews are really getting out there and really hammering the line and we’re getting some containment.”

The CalWood Fire, the largest wildfire in Boulder County history, remains at 10,073 acres.

Shroyer said the focus today for crews on the CalWood Fire is where the fire is now moving through some difficult terrain as it burns toward Colo. 7 on the north side of the perimeter.

“Our big issue is on the northwest side, where the fire has crossed and gone into some steep country,” Shroyer said. “We’re looking at some containment features, some old road beds, some natural features such as rock outcrops or maybe even some handline if we can get some decent enough terrain to get some crews in there. So that’s our big scouting mission for today.”

Shroyer said crews also hoped to make some progress on the other largest area of the fire that is not yet contained, which is on the south side of the perimeter.

“With the weather we’ve got today… we’re actually anticipating we’re going to be able to grab some more containment from the east and west sides,” Shroyer said. “We’re getting a good handle on this fire.”

As for the Lefthand Canyon Fire, officials said crews would mostly be working on monitoring the burn area. The fire has sat for a while at 460 acres.

“We’re just going to continue to patrol and monitor this,” Shroyer said, noting they would be sending crews from the Lefthand Canyon Fire to work on the larger CalWood Fire.

Shroyer also said some resources would be funneled from Boulder County to the East Troublesome Fire and Cameron Peak Fire.

“Our first priority is our fires here, but as we’ve gotten some good containment and we’re feeling good about the prognosis of the fires, we have identified those resources that we can lend and send to those other priority fires,” Shroyer said. “But we’re not going to lose what we’ve got here.”