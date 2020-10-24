GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Erie receives waste diversion grant

Erie receives waste diversion grant

Erie Town Hall. The (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)
The Town of Erie was recently awarded a $247,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

The Front Range Waste Diversion Grant provides funds and technical assistance to Front Range communities to increase recycling, composting and waste reduction efforts, according to the town administrator’s weekly update.

The town foresees upgrades to the Erie’s Recycling Center, completion of Sustainability Master Plan priorities and a robust education and outreach campaign.

“Ultimately, this grant will help deliver the best options for everyone to participate and play their part in helping achieve the town’s sustainability goals,” said Tyler Kesler, Sustainability and Water Conservation Specialist.

Communications and Marketing Manager Amber Luttrell said in an email that Erie is working toward innovative and inclusive ways to divert as much waste as possible. She believes the grant will provide great amenities for recycling and composting to residents and businesses.

“It is with great excitement that we share the news of this grant as it will further Erie’s sustainability vision to become a leader in sustainability by providing outreach and engage the community while protecting our natural environment,” said Luttrell in an email.

