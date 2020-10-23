Jury continues deliberations in Longmont murder case

The jury in a Longmont murder trial has resumed deliberations today after being handed the case Thursday afternoon.

Isaiah Rios, 30, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and felony murder in the death of Gary Hockaday. A person can be convicted of felony murder when a person dies during the commission of the felony, even if the person charged was not the one who killed the victim.

Rios also is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, second-degree trespassing, theft from an at-risk person, criminal mischief, felony menacing, theft and habitual criminal sentence enhancers.

Police found Hockaday, 80, stabbed to death in his home in the 2200 block of Jewel Street in Longmont on July 18, 2019, after his wife came home and found the home ransacked and their truck gone.

After the body was found, police were called by witnesses who reported suspicious activity at a storage facility at 12121 Sugar Mill Road, about a 15-minute drive away. Police found Rios hiding in one of the storage units and found Hockaday’s truck on scene filled with items from the Hockaday home.

Police said Rios had been tied to a string of assaults, threats and break-ins in the days and hours before the killing.

Defense attorneys have argued Rios was not the killer and that prosecutors were using him as a “scapegoat” for the series of crimes including the murder.

Following closing arguments Thursday, the jury was sent to deliberate the case at 1 p.m. but had not yet reached a verdict by the end of the day and were sent home before returning this morning.