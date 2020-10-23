GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont announces fall leaf collection schedule

Longmont will begin its annual free curbside collections of bagged leaves on Nov. 2, city officials have announced.

Leaves will be collected at the curbs in front of residences north of Ninth Avenue Nov. 2- 6 and in front of residences south of Ninth Avenue Nov. 9-13.

Leaves must be bagged, and city officials said paper bags are preferred to help reduce plastic waste. No piles of unbagged leaves wIll be collected.

All bags must be out before 7 a.m. on the Monday of the scheduled collection week and should be left out the entire week until they are collected. Bags should be placed in front of the house by the curb. Bagged leaves will not be collected in alleys or on private properties.

Officials said only one pass will be made through each neighborhood, so residents should be sure to have leaves out before 7 a.m. on the Monday of their leaf collection week. The city will not collect any leaf bags put out after the collection day. At that point, their disposal will be the responsibility of the homeowner.

Free leaf bags are available at Longmont’s Waste Diversion Center, 140 Martin St., while supplies last.

People missing the city curbside collection or who prefer to dispose of leaves on their own schedule can take them to the Waste Diversion Center, which accepts yard waste all year. City curbside composting subscribers can add leaves to their composting cart at any time, either loose or in paper bags.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
