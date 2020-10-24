Louisville City Council approves agreement to address airport noise

Louisville City Council unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement during their Oct. 20 meeting that establishes a Community Noise Roundtable to address noise complaints from the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

The council also met to appoint a representative to the roundtable and potentially schedule the first meeting later this year or early next year.

The roundtable will serve as a multi-jurisdictional, collaborative effort to address noise issues from the airport and potential solutions. Assistant City Manager for Communications and Special Projects, Emily Hogan, presented a draft IGA to the council that outlined the purpose of the roundtable, membership procedures, funding and term, as well as drafted bylaws.

“Aircraft overflights and noise has been a growing concern for our residents and the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) recommended that the surrounding communities work together to address this issue,” said Mayor Ashley Stolzmann in an email.

Staff from communities located within Class D airspace of the airport, including Jefferson County, Boulder County, Broomfield, Westminster, Arvada, Superior and Louisville, met several times to discuss formation of the roundtable as recommended by the FAA, according to Hogan.

Councilmember Jeff Lipton said during the meeting he believes this is an extremely important issue to the Louisville community.

“It’s a fairly recent set of circumstances, relatively recent where over the past five, six years it’s become almost intolerable to our community,” said Lipton. “We had many, many emails regarding people’s concern about the quality of their lives being diminished because of the noise.”

For the remainder of 2020, staff will continue to work with consultants on items including developing a pilot outreach campaign, analyzing 2020 noise complaints to identify community concerns driving complaints and working with the RMMA Noise Task Force to identify operational strategies to address complaints and recommendations.

Staff will also work to develop community outreach to educate people on operational conditions, regulatory requirements and standard practices.

“If you look at other communities, particularly in the south area and east area of the airport, there’s relatively low noise impacts,” said Lipton. “Hopefully the FAA, through their ability to regulate air space and traffic patterns, can try to figure out a way to make this work for everyone. And it’s not to suggest that we’re going to be noise-free, it also suggests that we don’t have to take much of the burdens as we’re currently getting from the airport.”

Lipton strongly recommended the council be an active participant in the roundtable, stating it should move forward with approving the resolution so the roundtable could begin to meet.

“This has been a particularly important issue for our community as Councilmember Lipton mentioned earlier and I think that as we’ve all been working from home a little bit more, it’s become even more apparent and it’s become even more of a significant issue that our community needs to address,” said Councilmember Kyle Brown.

In addition to approving the agreement, the council also discussed who would take the position as representative for the roundtable, as well as the alternate position.

Councilmember Deborah Fahey moved that the council should appoint Lipton as the primary representative to the roundtable and Brown as the alternate. The movement was unanimously approved.

Stolzmann said she’s excited to work in partnership with other Colorado communities and address airport noise.

“I believe that we’ll be able to build consensus around noise reduction measures and ultimately submit recommendations to the FAA for approval,” said Stolzmann in an email. “This is an important first step in the process and I hope that we’ll be able to schedule the kickoff meeting soon.”