New ECT service line director named at Centennial Peaks Hospital in Louisville

Centennial Peaks Hospital in Louisville is introducing its new electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) service line director, Dr. Claudia Clopton, M.D.

According to a release, Clopton has over 15 years of ECT experience. She is a member of the International Society for ECT and Neurostimulation in order to continually stay up-to-date on the latest techniques and clinical best practices.

Clopton approaches patients with a profound belief that patient lives and experiences are all unique and valid and should be at the center of treatment planning and engagement, the release stated.

“My greatest satisfaction in psychiatric practice is working along with the treatment team to assist patients in regaining a sense of effectiveness and hope in their lives,” said Clopton in the release.

Clopton also has over 25 years of experience as a practicing psychiatrist with a special interest in the treatment of severe and resistant mood disorders with pharmacology and neurostimulation techniques. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and descends from a long line of physicians.

Her interest in the workings of the mind, both in health and illness, led Clopton to complete psychiatric training at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in adult psychiatry. She served as Chief Resident in the Outpatient Clinic of the Colorado Psychiatric Hospital during her fourth year of training.

Clopton believes in the importance of collaboration among treatment team members and enjoys developing relationships with them, the release stated. She is excited to be a part of the Centennial Peaks team.

“Dr. Clopton is settling in nicely and looking forward to meeting any new patients that visit Centennial Peaks,” said Audrey Hinshaw, Executive Assistant and Medical Staff Coordinator at Centennial Peaks Hospital.