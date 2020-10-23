Photos; Colorado Horse Rescue Horses are Back Home

LONGMONT, CO -October 23, 2020: Volunteer Jen Kayton gets a lot of attention from the horses before dropping off hay at the feeding stations for the horses on October 23, 2020. With the Calwood Fire growing Saturday, Colorado Horse Rescue was told by county animal control that they needed to evacuate. The horse rescue does not have enough horse trailers to transport 60 horses at one time, so the community stepped up, alongside volunteers to help get the horses to safety. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)