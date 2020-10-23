GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos; Colorado Horse Rescue Horses are Back Home

Photos; Colorado Horse Rescue Horses are Back Home

  LONGMONT, CO -October 23, 2020: Volunteer Jen Kayton gets a lot of attention from the horses before dropping off hay at the feeding stations for the horses on October 23, 2020. With the Calwood Fire growing Saturday, Colorado Horse Rescue was told by county animal control that they needed to evacuate. The horse rescue does not have enough horse trailers to transport 60 horses at one time, so the community stepped up, alongside volunteers to help get the horses to safety. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  LONGMONT, CO -October 23, 2020: With the Calwood Fire growing Saturday, Colorado Horse Rescue was told by county animal control that they needed to evacuate. The horse rescue does not have enough horse trailers to transport 60 horses at one time, so the community stepped up, alongside volunteers to help get the horses to safety. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  LONGMONT, CO -October 23, 2020: Volunteer Jen Kayton drops off hay at the feeding stations for the horses on October 23, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO -October 23, 2020: Volunteer Jen Kayton drops off hay at the feeding stations for the horses on October 23, 2020. With the Calwood Fire growing Saturday, Colorado Horse Rescue was told by county animal control that they needed to evacuate. The horse rescue does not have enough horse trailers to transport 60 horses at one time, so the community stepped up, alongside volunteers to help get the horses to safety. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  LONGMONT, CO -October 23, 2020: Anna Florey, left, and Jen Kayton, put another bail of hay on the truck during feeding time. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO -October 23, 2020: Volunteer Jen Kayton gets a lot of attention from the horses before dropping off hay at the feeding stations for the horses on October 23, 2020. With the Calwood Fire growing Saturday, Colorado Horse Rescue was told by county animal control that they needed to evacuate. The horse rescue does not have enough horse trailers to transport 60 horses at one time, so the community stepped up, alongside volunteers to help get the horses to safety. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  LONGMONT, CO -October 23, 2020: Shawna English prepares to open a gate for the volunteers during feeding time. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO -October 23, 2020: Volunteer Jen Kayton drops off hay at the feeding stations for the horses on October 23, 2020. With the Calwood Fire growing Saturday, Colorado Horse Rescue was told by county animal control that they needed to evacuate. The horse rescue does not have enough horse trailers to transport 60 horses at one time, so the community stepped up, alongside volunteers to help get the horses to safety. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
