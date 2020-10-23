GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Smoke with high of 38 today in Boulder

Smoke is again in the weather forecast, but skies will otherwise be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s today in Boulder, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high near 38 and an overnight low of 31. Smoke is expected to be widespread.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 65 and an overnight low of 18. Winds are expected to be between 6 and 11 mph with gusts of 18 mph and there is a 70% chance of rain that turns to snow overnight.

Sunday’s forecast calls for snow with a high of 22 and an overnight low of 8. There is a 100% chance of precipation.

Monday’s forecast calls for a chance of snow with a high of 23 and an overnight low of 12.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

