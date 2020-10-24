GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CalWood Fire: ‘They feel pretty good,’ Polis says about officials battling Boulder County’s fires

Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a press conference at Heil Valley Ranch near the burn scar from the CalWood Fire in Boulder County on Friday. (Matthew Jonas / Staff Photographer)
Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse addressed Colorado’s wildfires Friday afternoon standing at the edge of the CalWood Fire’s scorched earth at Heil Valley Ranch.

While Boulder County’s Lefthand Canyon and CalWood fires are on the upswing after both igniting last weekend, the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires are still roaring.

“They feel pretty good,” Polis said about officials fighting Boulder County’s fires. “Unless there’s a chance of wind and some hostile winds. There’s a few areas they’re watching … Most families have returned home in Boulder County.”

The Lefthand Canyon Fire was 100% contained Thursday at 460 acres after burning for just over four days near Ward. The CalWood Fire jumped to 55% containment Thursday evening after growing to 10,073 acres in size. Boulder County lifted all evacuation orders for both fires Friday morning.

Polis’ stop in Boulder County was the end of his daylong tour through Grand and Larimer counties where he met with evacuees and fire experts.

Polis said most of the state’s wildfires are burning federal land. He said the CalWood Fire, which ignited near Jamestown, is burning the largest percentage of private land.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., speaks during a press conference at Heil Valley Ranch in Boulder County on Friday. (Matthew Jonas / Staff Photographer)

Polis and Neguse echoed the mantra of fire officials and residents alike, hoping for a cold, snowy weekend.

“We always like our snow in winter. This year it’s even more important,” Polis said, later adding, “I’ve never been so happy for cold. My fingers are a little numb and that fills me with joy.”

Neguse addressed climate change and federal funding.

“There’s a lot of work for us to do in Washington, both in terms of ensuring the federal response meets the scale and the enormity of these fires, and we’re certainly going to be doing precisely that.” Neguse said. “And also long term, as we think about both climate change adaptation and mitigation. The realities of climate change and the way in which these drought conditions are exacerbating these wildfires.”

Looking forward, Polis also nodded to the state’s changing climate in combating and preventing fires.

“Two risk factors that Colorado has to struggle with in regard to fire safety, and those are climate change,” he said. “The second factor is population growth and public land utilization.”

An informational sign about the Overland Fire in 2003 is seen in the burn scar from the CalWood Fire at Heil Valley Ranch in Boulder County on Friday. The Overland Fire burned about 3,500 acres. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

Brooklyn Dance

