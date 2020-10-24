Boulder Ballet dances into a new normal with classes, films, performances

The roots of Boulder Ballet stretch back to the ‘70s. Prior to securing a home within the Dairy Arts Center, the organization operated as, and out of, Ballet Arts Studio, a Pearl Street space located above Tom’s Tavern — now Salt — where dancers would practice arabesques and assemblés, as the smell of fries wafted through the air vents.

Throughout the decades, the company has appealed to traditional fans of the art form with classical productions and gained new appreciators with its contemporary and theatrical pieces. From experimental works to the elaborately costumed productions of The Nutcracker, the repertoire remains vast.

Whether selling out Macky Auditorium or taking stages at outdoor amphitheaters throughout Denver for free summer shows, dancers meet each opportunity to perform for audiences with enthusiasm and a whole lot of heart.

Like all arts organizations, Boulder Ballet is adjusting to new safety guidelines. While indoor shows have stopped, artistic director Lance Hardin — who took on the role in August, after five years of serving as associate artistic director — continues to explore new ways to deliver entertainment throughout the Front Range and beyond.

In late September, Boulder Ballet dancers participated in Boulder Arts Outdoors, an eclectic multi-day event — held at the Gerald Stazio Softball Fields parking lot — featuring musicians, jugglers and more. Most recently, Boulder Ballet contributed a video piece for Boulder Contemporary Dance Festival, a virtual event that featured close to a dozen Colorado-based dance companies.

We caught up with Hardin to find out what we can expect from the company in the near future, how certain shows will be making the leap from conventional venues to film and the ways in which the public can support Boulder Ballet’s efforts by dancing via Zoom lessons.

Daily Camera: Congrats on being named artistic director. I imagine taking on this role is both exciting and challenging considering the restrictive state of live entertainment at the moment. What can we expect from Boulder Ballet in terms of socially distant performances or livestreams?

Lance Hardin: Boulder Ballet has engaged and will continue to seek engagement with festivals as well as seek streaming opportunities in the future and going forward. More than anything, we have seen this time as one to make lasting change in the way we present our art, in person and online. Recently we have shared and participated in showcases of either previous work or films created during the pandemic to employ our company of dancers. All of this was done with extreme caution and care in regards to the restrictions of the pandemic.

DC: Do you remember a time when you knew that dance would be such an intricate part of your life? I’m curious what sparked your interest in the art form

LH: My life before dance was very eclectic in terms of what I tried and experimented with extracurricular activities. I simply began to stop everything else once I started dancing. I guess dance, especially at that time, gave me a home and place to feel comfortable being uncomfortable. I loved the challenge and rare ease of the experience at times, but also being around others doing beautiful and amazing things.

DC: I read that it’s the company’s hope to have spring offerings. Do you have an idea of what kind of programming you want to bring to the stage?

LH: First, we are excited to present our Boulder Ballet School in “The Nutcracker” this year in a film format. Stay tuned, as that will be available in time for the holiday season. The company will have two films as well, both likely to be shared before the end of the year. It is likely we will be presenting virtually in some respect in the early part of 2021, but also hope to present to live audiences as well. Our season may be different than in years past as we may not be able to incorporate a large cast. However, our productions will continue to offer unique concert dance experiences for our audiences. One choreographer we are extremely excited about working with is Amy Hall Garner of New York. Amy has already choreographed on several nationally-acclaimed companies and institutions and will offer another fresh perspective for our dancers, as well.

DC: How have you been spending your time during this pandemic? Has the downtime allowed you to craft new choreography or brainstorm what themes you want to explore in future productions?

LH: I don’t feel I ever stop to create or brainstorm. Instead, I think it is a constant process something that is always being exercised. I think pressure may cause you to become blocked, but instead, if you are always wired to create, your resources seem to multiply. This has worked well during this period because I actually haven’t stopped since we have closed. The changes and adjustments have been plenty and exciting to navigate through, so we all continue to feel like artists. Creating with other artists — not limited to dancers — will continue to present those opportunities as well.

DC: I know this year has been harsh on so many arts organizations. What are some ways folks can support Boulder Ballet now?

LH: Among the ways you can support Boulder Ballet at this time is by dancing with us. Our class offerings have changed to include Zoom lessons, so the easiest way is to safely dance with us and keep moving. There are classes for all ages and levels, Zoom and in-studio options for most levels and private lessons are also available. We will continue to share our performances on our website and on social media platforms so we encourage everyone to join when they can. Last but not least, our community of support has been amazing and they know we simply wouldn’t be here without them. With the loss of performances, the generosity of our supporters has helped us weather these times.

Those interested in donating can click here.