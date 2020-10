Boulder police found a dead man with “substantial injuries” in the park north of the Dairy Center at Folsom and Walnut streets about 11:20 a.m. today.

Detectives are looking for anyone who may have witnessed any type of incident in the park from 7 p.m. Friday through this morning, according to Boulder police.

Detectives are working with the Boulder County Coroner’s Office, who will identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death, according to Boulder police.