CalWood Fire: Some resources diverted to East Troublesome Fire in Larimer County

With crews increasing containment of the CalWood Fire on Friday afternoon to 66% and acres scorched at 10,095, fire crews today hope to make progress ahead of forecasted high winds this afternoon. However, some resources fighting fires in Boulder County were diverted to the East Troublesome Fire Thompson Zone near Estes Park.

All containment lines held Friday, as crews continued to strengthen lines along the southern edge of the fire, according to an update on conditions posted this morning by Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black. The information was posted on the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon Fires Facebook page.

Around 11 a.m., the Canyon Lakes Ranger District said in a tweet that Boulder County resources from the CalWood Fire were being pulled in to help battle the East Troublesome Fire, as the blaze burned within a mile of Bear Lake Road, nearing a YMCA camp. Bear Lake Road is in Rocky Mountain National Park and runs between Upper Beaver Meadows and Bear Lake.

YMCA of the Rockies posted on its Facebook page Friday night that “two of those fires are dangerously close to Snow Mountain Ranch and Estes Park Center.”

Earlier this week fire officials had announced that with the East Troublesome Fire exploding this week that Boulder County resources could be used to fight the fire. The Denver Post reported Saturday morning that the East Troublesome Fire had burned 188,389 acres.

From this afternoon through 3 a.m. Sunday morning, a red flag warning is in effect for Boulder County for high winds coming from the west, the post said. The warning has been issued for both the CalWood Fire area and the Lefthand Canyon Fire area, according to the post.

The Facebook post said that relative humidity is expected to remain above 25% through Saturday. The windy and slightly drier conditions on both fires will enhance burning conditions on Saturday afternoon, the post read. Fire crews warn that both the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires may become active due to projected wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour on the ridge tops; 35 miles per hour in the valleys, and a potential for up to 60 miles per hour in the canyons.

Josh Shroyer, planning operation trainee with the Rocky Mountain Incident Team, said in a video update Saturday morning that he was confident about the CalWood Fire’s containment on the eastern side, near U.S. 36, but that people may see more smoke Saturday as wind stokes the flames.

“All the east side of the fire is looking real good,” he said. “We’ve knocked the heat out of it, feeling real confident that that fire is not going anywhere. One thing to keep in mind with the wind and a little bit warmer temperatures today anything that’s remaining in the middle of the fire could be sparking up today.”

A cold front is expected to move in Saturday night, with rain and snow expected before 11 p.m. in Boulder County, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to continue to fall throughout Sunday with new snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible.

The post said that today’s priorities on the CalWood Fire will be to focus on increasing containment by improving and mopping up lines around most of the fire’s edge. As fire activity backs down towards Colo. 7, firefighters will be patrolling and improving lines along contained portions of the perimeter, the post said. Crews are scouting for opportunities to construct fire lines to prevent the fire’s spread up or down the South St.Vrain canyon, the post said.

After burning for just over four days, the Lefthand Canyon Fire reached 100% containment on Thursday. The fire has burned 460 acres. Crews will continue to mop up and patrol containment lines. Firefighters will be assigned to patrol fire lines and make improvements as necessary. Shroyer added that with the fire contained, people can expect to hear less updates.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation. There are 495 personnel working to fight the CalWood Fire and 50 on the Lefthand Canyon Fire.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office made modifications to some evacuation orders and evacuation warnings on Friday, the post read. For complete information on evacuations for both fires, people can visit https://arcg.is/0Lq5fD or visit https://boulderoem.com.

This week the U.S. Forest Service announced temporary closure in place for all activities on Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests lands in Grand, Clear Creek, Jefferson, Gilpin, Boulder, and Larimer counties; for more information on these emergency closures, people can visit https://go.usa.gov/x7CZJ for more information.

Boulder County Parks and Open Space also closed multiple properties to public use on Wednesday; for more information on these closures, people can visit https://boco.org/BCPOSfireclosures.

The air quality, as a result of the fire activity, may be moderate to unsafe for sensitive groups, including higher elevations of Larimer and Boulder counties, according to the post. Additionally, drainages between Allenspark, Boulder, and Longmont may experience moderate levels of smoke.

For more information, the post advised that people can visit the CDPHE Air Quality page or find more localized information at https://airnow.gov. A smoke forecast is available for the central Front Range at https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/…/CentralColoradoFrontRange for more information.

Boulder County has an emergency notification system that allows residents of the county and all cities within to be notified of emergency situations, the post said. Notifications can be received in a variety of ways, including cell and land line phones, by text and/or by email. To sign up for alerts, people can visit www.Boco911Alert.com.