Peaceful but divided: Longmont intersection sees contrast in political views during weekend rallies

Main Street in Longmont has for months been divided by the colors red and blue.

Drivers passing along the major thoroughfare have likely witnessed the contrast in their travels. That and traffic jams and cheers of protesters and responding horn honks. That was the scene Saturday at Sixth Avenue and Main Street as protesters rallied at the popular demonstration spot.

With the Nov. 3 presidential election days away, the intersection represents a

divide that has played out across the country, though, fortunately Longmont protests have remained peaceful. On Oct. 10 a shooting in Denver left Lee Keltner, a 49-year-old demonstrator at a Patriot Rally, dead. Other instances of unrest across the nation at demonstrations have made headlines.

Clutching an American flag that flapped in the breeze Saturday, Jeffrey Justice, of Longmont, took up his usual post among roughly 30 people on the east side of the street, surrounded by chants of “Four more years!” — a reference to electing President Donald Trump for a second term. Blasting country music merged with the continuous sounds of car horns blaring along Main Street. Across the street, on the west side, protesters with a message to vote for presidential candidate Joe Biden also rallied.

“This isn’t a counter-protest,” Justice said. “This is a freedom rally.”

Some on the west side didn’t see it like that.

“They’ve come out here to harass us specifically,” said Kathy Partridge, who stood on the west side with a “Vote blue” sign. “There have been peace vigils at this spot for years.”

Wearing a rainbow-colored hat with a button that read, “Celebrate diversity,” Partridge rallied with roughly 20 others behind a large sign for presidential candidate Biden. Protesters waved signs that read, “Make America Kind Again” and “Vote blue.” At least one woman wore a red cloak from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a novel Netflix turned into a TV series about a society ruled by a totalitarian regime.

Back on east side, where signs for Trump abounded, at least two men were visible with guns slung across their chests. A cardboard cutout of Trump’s head was fastened to the bed of a pickup truck, where more ralliers stood, waving at traffic and shouting into a megaphone: “A Trump supporter never burned down a city!” A line of roughly a dozen cars driving by with Trump flags flying also passed along Main Street that afternoon.

Each side — people from groups called Longmont Leads With Love on the west and Longmont Leads With Logic on the east — asserts it has been at the intersection longer. Whether red or blue, protesters also shared experiences of vitriol from those across the street and people driving by. Protesters described shouted expletives, middle fingers and an unfriendly reaction when someone crossed Main Street to have a discussion with those who have opposing views. Others countered that they had friends on the other side.

Justice, a libertarian, said he would be voting for Trump, though he hadn’t voted to get Trump elected.

Near Justice, a woman carried a gun in a holster and a man dressed in camouflage fatigues had an AR-15 slung over his chest. Justice said he supports the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, but open-carry “wasn’t his style.”

“The weapons aren’t here for intimidation,” Justice said. “We used to have Second Amendment rallies here. It’s just to exercise Second Amendment rights. It has nothing to do with intimidation.”

Carly Taylor, of Longmont, said the weapons visible on protesters on the east side “didn’t concern her.”

However, Taylor said, seeing the weapons do present “another level of risk that doesn’t need to be present.”

“I support the right to own guns,” Taylor said. “I just don’t support not regulating the ownership.”

Taylor wore a red cloak from “The Handmaid’s Tale” and carried a sign that read, “Ruth sent us” — a reference to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“It was her dying wish that a justice be appointed after the election,” Taylor said. “I feel that’s the least America could do to honor her. If Trump wins they still get their nomination, but America should have a say with her death being so close to the election.”

Taylor said she was participating Saturday as part of a Red Cloak Protest taking place across the nation to object the nomination and confirmation of a Supreme Court Justice before the presidential election. While the Red Cloak Protest will rally Sunday, she said due to the snow forecasted Saturday, she came out Saturday to share her message.

Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said police were aware protesters were at the intersection on Saturdays carrying weapons. He said open carry is legal in Colorado and that, so far, police have not observed any violations of the law.

“Both groups are expressing their freedom to assemble and using that public space to do that,” Satur said in a phone interview last week.

Satur explained that in Colorado a person needs a permit for concealed carry of a weapon, but not for open carry.

“If you can see it with your eyes, then it’s open carry,” Satur said. “The concealed weapon permit allows under the shirt, an ankle holster or in purse. For people who are carrying out in the open that is completely legal. If they pull it out and threaten or intimidate, it’s illegal.”

Outside an incident in which a man threatened protesters with a hatchet and a situation where protesters blocked traffic in August, Satur said there hadn’t been issues at the intersection.

When protesters on the east and west sides were asked if they thought they could sit down and talk politics with one another over a cup of coffee, both said they were willing, but that they believe escalating tensions may not make for the most receptive audience.

“I hope that our country can find some unity soon,” Taylor said. “I don’t care what party the president is from. I care about someone who will work to better my life and everyone’s life and not make things worse.”