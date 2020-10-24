GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Vos Breaks Mile Record While Running With a Stroller

  • BROOMFIELD, CO -October 24, 2020: Andrew Vos, and his son, Bodhi, finish the mile run at Broomfield Heights Middle School. Andrew Vos, of Broomfield, broke the Guinness World Record for fastest mile run while pushing a stroller. His time was 4:57, breaking the old record of 5:00. His son, Bodhi, 16-months, was along for the ride. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BROOMFIELD, CO -October 24, 2020: Andrew’s support group and cheering section give him encouragement. Andrew Vos, of Broomfield, broke the Guinness World Record for fastest mile run while pushing a stroller. His time was 4:57, breaking the old record of 5:00. His son, Bodhi, 16-months, was along for the ride. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BROOMFIELD, CO -October 24, 2020: Andrew Vos, of Broomfield, broke the Guinness World Record for fastest mile run while pushing a stroller. His time was 4:57, breaking the old record of 5:00. His son, Bodhi, 16-months, was along for the ride. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BROOMFIELD, CO -October 24, 2020: Andrew Vos, and his son, Bodhi, during the mile run at Broomfield Heights Middle School. Andrew Vos, of Broomfield, broke the Guinness World Record for fastest mile run while pushing a stroller. His time was 4:57, breaking the old record of 5:00. His son, Bodhi, 16-months, was along for the ride. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BROOMFIELD, CO -October 24, 2020: Andrew Vos, and his son, Bodhi, during the mile run at Broomfield Heights Middle School. Andrew Vos, of Broomfield, broke the Guinness World Record for fastest mile run while pushing a stroller. His time was 4:57, breaking the old record of 5:00. His son, Bodhi, 16-months, was along for the ride. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BROOMFIELD, CO -October 24, 2020: Andrew Vos picks up his son and co-pilot, Bodhi, after the run. Andrew Vos, of Broomfield, broke the Guinness World Record for fastest mile run while pushing a stroller. His time was 4:57, breaking the old record of 5:00. His son, Bodhi, 16-months, was along for the ride. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BROOMFIELD, CO -October 24, 2020: Andrew Vos picks up his son and co-pilot, Bodhi, after the run. Kira and Luka Vos were part of the celebration. An Andrew Vos, of Broomfield, broke the Guinness World Record for fastest mile run while pushing a stroller. His time was 4:57, breaking the old record of 5:00. His son, Bodhi, 16-months, was along for the ride. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BROOMFIELD, CO -October 24, 2020: Andrew Vos, and his son, Bodhi, begin the mile run at Broomfield Heights Middle School. Andrew Vos, of Broomfield, broke the Guinness World Record for fastest mile run while pushing a stroller. His time was 4:57, breaking the old record of 5:00. His son, Bodhi, 16-months, was along for the ride. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BROOMFIELD, CO -October 24, 2020: Bodhi Vos has a high five for one of his fans. He is being held by his mom, Kira. Andrew Vos, of Broomfield, broke the Guinness World Record for fastest mile run while pushing a stroller. His time was 4:57, breaking the old record of 5:00. His son, Bodhi, 16-months, was along for the ride. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BROOMFIELD, CO -October 24, 2020: Andrew Vos tries to recover from the mile with his family. Andrew Vos, of Broomfield, broke the Guinness World Record for fastest mile run while pushing a stroller. His time was 4:57, breaking the old record of 5:00. His son, Bodhi, 16-months, was along for the ride. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

Boulder Daily Camera
Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
