Small airplane crash-lands on Airport Road in…

NewsBoulder Area news

Small airplane crash-lands on Airport Road in Longmont

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A small yellow two-person plane crash-landed on a field near Airport Road shortly after take-off about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, coming to rest partially in the roadway, according to Longmont police Sgt. Colin Jessen.

The pilot, a 47-year-old man who was flying as a student, received minor injuries and went to Longmont United Hospital as a precaution, Jessen said. His passenger, the instructor, wasn’t injured.

The plane had a mechanical problem at take-off and collided with an airport sign on the runway as it was lifting off, Jessen said. The pilot attempted to steer the plane back toward the airport, but didn’t have enough altitude or speed and landed in the field, he said.

The plane came to rest partially on the roadway near the Longmont Public Works building. The road was closed northbound for about an hour while the crash was investigated and the plane moved, Jessen said.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
