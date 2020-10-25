When moving to the mountains, wildfire preparation is key

Last weekend, when someone stopped by to warn him that a wildfire was burning near Jamestown’s Cal-Wood Education Center, Tim Nickles wasn’t home. He was biking in Lefthand Canyon.

As he approached Heil Valley Ranch and saw the column of smoke, the nerves kicked in.

“I was up close enough to … where the fire was heading that I actually got nervous,” Nickles said.

He headed back to his newly purchased home on Red Hill Road off Olde Stage Road. Nickles isn’t new to Boulder, but he only recently moved to his current location. It’s the first time he’s been under preevacuation notice due to a nearby fire.

Coloradans understand the threat of wildfire, and longtime Boulder residents, particularly those in areas north of downtown, believe wildfire preparation is part of the theoretical contract that people sign when moving to the mountains.

But that doesn’t diminish the fear felt when the sky turns an apocalyptic orange, and thick smoke replaces fresh mountain air.

“It was just very scary that day,” Nickles said, referencing Oct. 17 when the CalWood Fire broke out. “There was very little information but extremely high winds and the kind of dry conditions that can really create a lot of danger.”

“You know, I wouldn’t say that I’m hardened to it,” Nickles added. “It still scares the crap out of me.”

The 10,095-acre CalWood Fire, now the largest in Boulder County history, was on Friday at 55% containment, but more containment was reached Saturday. It was reported Oct. 17 near the Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown. The nearby Lefthand Canyon Fire, which started Oct. 18, was on Thursday declared fully contained at 460 acres.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management on Friday lifted evacuation orders for all residents who had been displaced during the fires. However, the area remains closed to nonresidents.

Fire, ash, smoke — and floods

When the fire was at its worst, Diane Soucheray, a Dakota Ridge resident, said the “whole hill was aglow.”

North Boulder residents are no strangers to threatening wildfires and other natural disasters. In the past two decades, that part of Boulder has been sandwiched in between several, including the 2009 Olde Stage Fire, the 2011 Lefthand Canyon Fire and the 2003 Overland Fire. And, of course, residents were there during the 2013 flood, which killed eight and cost Boulder millions.

“We’ve lived through a flood and a couple fires,” Soucheray said. “It’s really sad, for sure, for all the people who are affected, and my heart goes out to them. I also think we live in a place where you need to be prepared.”

Part of that means being ready to grab what’s important and get out. For Soucheray, that doesn’t mean living with a bag perpetually packed, but she’s aware of what she’d take if forced to leave.

“Gather up everything that’s irreplaceable that you can put in a car,” Soucheray said, adding that at the end of the day, “it’s stuff.”

Boulder native Theo Margoles echoed those thoughts. Certainly, Coloradans adjust to the threat, but that doesn’t make it any less frightening, especially when there are multiple fires burning.

“This obviously happens, but I don’t think it’s been this close or this much smoke for a really long time,” the North Boulder resident said.

“It seems weird having the fires be in late October. I don’t think that’s normal,” Margoles said, noting his concern about the impact of climate change.

Janu Sijapati has been in Boulder for more than a decade, but she’s originally from Nepal, a wet, humid country at higher risk for flood than fire.

When the fires broke out last weekend, her granddaughter Tika Mahat, who works at Amante Coffee on Broadway, was out of town. Mahat said it was frightening for Sijapati and for her, knowing her grandmother was alone in Boulder.

Sijapati walked across the street from her North Boulder home, where community members gathered to watch the smoke and flames from afar.

“It’s been all around and there’s a lot of ash that’s been falling,” Sijapati said.

“She’s scared. She’s scared that it’s coming from all directions,” Mahat added.

In the first few days, Mahat and her family packed their belongings, just to be safe. However, on a chilly Thursday morning, Mahat said some of the fear she felt in the initial days had since waned.

“I think we’re OK over here. Less worried, but (it’s) still scary,” she said.

Likewise, Nancy Neff and Ken Greene agreed they felt much better with the onset of cooler temperatures and precipitation on Thursday. They were concerned about the firefighters and the wildlife that may have been displaced or killed.

“We feel for the animals,” Neff said. “What they’re doing and how they’re coping.”

Residents without a home

Bill Nelson is a resident at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, and on Thursday he said the shelter hadn’t discussed what would happen if the evacuation orders extended to its North Boulder location. Mostly, Nelson said he was “just hoping it doesn’t get worse.”

The shelter does have contingency plans but has yet to use those plans, according to Executive Director Greg Harms.

“Clearly, we do that as a last resort because it’s a real challenge,” he said.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve been near an evacuation area,” Harms added. “We’ve experienced this before with previous forest fires.”

Should the shelter ever fall within a mandatory evacuation area, the residents and staff would temporarily move to a new location. Other shelters likely would be full, so they’d set up a temporary shelter in a gymnasium or recreation center similar to what the American Red Cross does in other natural disasters or emergencies.

Carrying on

A wildfire doesn’t postpone the day-to-day for Boulder staff and elected officials. The work continues, despite the evacuations, lost homes and smoke-filled skies.

In Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting, for example, Councilman Aaron Brockett voted to extend the city’s emergency disaster declaration and to maintain the Boulder Reservoir and Boulder County Regional Fire Training Center as fire operation centers, but he also participated in a budget hearing and heard a landmark designation case.

Brockett lives in the Holiday neighborhood, on the north edge of town, about a half-mile from the evacuation warning zone. He said he could see flames and smoke from his window.

“I think it’s the third fire that we’ve been able to see from our house in the 15 years we’ve lived there,” he said. “It’s something that you can come to expect living close to the mountains … but it’s still nerve wracking.”

“We were never too worried about our own house,” Brockett added. “But I’ve spent a lot of time being concerned for the people who are in harm’s way.”

Gratitude

Residents of North Boulder and beyond expressed gratitude for the firefighters and other first responders working to keep the community safe. Without them, most agreed they’d feel much more anxious.

“I feel safe because they’re there,” Neff said.

“I’m just so incredibly grateful. Our safety and our homes and our lives are in their hands,” Brockett agreed.