Boulder County records 38 coronavirus cases

Boulder County on Sunday recorded 38 coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

The county sits at 5,441 positive cases and 85 deaths. There are 253 disease investigations in progress and there have been 241 hospitalizations.

CU Boulder, which doesn’t update its numbers on Sundays, recorded 6 cases Saturday from tests taken on Friday and is up to 1,133 positive cases in total from on-campus testing. There were 75 diagnostic tests and 804 screening tests performed Friday, the university’s coronavirus dashboard shows.

Statewide, there have been 95,089 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,223 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 2,076 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 8,622 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,149,629 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age0-9: 89

10-17: 189

18-22: 2,321

23-24: 140

25-34: 486

35-44: 396

45-54: 402

55-64: 287

65-74: 166

75+: 208

Boulder County deaths by age0-9: 0

10-17: 0

18-22: 0

23-24: 0

25-34: 0

35-44: *

45-54: 3

55-64: 4

65-74: 14

75+: 63

Note: Results suppressed (*) when value is 1 or 2.

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.