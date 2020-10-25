CalWood Fire: Firefighters take ‘tactical pause’ as winter storm moves through area

Firefighters are taking a “tactical pause” in fighting the CalWood Fire as snow, cold temperatures and wind create unsafe wind chills and make access difficult with a winter storm moving through the area, according to a morning update.

When safe, firefighters will continue reinforcement of established firelines, according to the update from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black. The information was posted on the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon Fires Facebook page.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the area over both fires through 6 a.m. Monday. High temperatures in the fire area were expected to range from eight to 15 degrees, with snow accumulation of three to seven inches at lower elevations and nine to 12 inches at upper elevations, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.

In Boulder, the city saw a record low this morning of 14 degrees, according to Boulder meteorologist Matt Kelsch. The previous record was 17 degrees, set in 1932. By 6 p.m., Kelsch reported 9.9 inches of snow in Boulder.

While the snow is expected to end by midday Monday, the forecast calls for a continuation of the frigid cold, with a high near 16 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The fire reached 76% containment Saturday, with minimal fire activity despite a red flag warning indicating potential critical fire weather conditions, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.

The CalWood fire has scorched 10,095 acres. The Lefthand Canyon Fire, which burned 460 acres over four days last week, is at 100% containment. The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

As road conditions improve and snow starts to melt, mop up and repair operations will begin along containment lines, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team. Firefighters will extinguish residual fires by breaking apart or moving smoldering debris and remove equipment from the fireline.

The road closure of Colo. 7 in South St. Vrain Canyon was lifted this morning.

The evacuation warning in Boulder County for the Meeker Park and Wild Basin areas north of Allenspark that was in place for the East Troublesome Fire in Larimer County also has been lifted, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

The Denver Post reported officials at Rocky Mountain National Park were anticipating “no active spread” of the East Troublesome fire in the park on Sunday. Saturday, however, was not a good day according to park officials, who reported that the fire “intensified and continued to make a significant run” eastward from the Continental Divide toward Bear Lake Road on the east side of the park.

The U.S. Forest Service recently announced a temporary closure for all activities on Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests lands in Grand, Clear Creek, Jefferson, Gilpin, Boulder and Larimer counties; for more information on these emergency closures, people can visit https://go.usa.gov/x7CZJ.

Boulder County Parks and Open Space also closed multiple properties to public use Wednesday; for more information on these closures, people can visit https://boco.org/BCPOSfireclosures.

Boulder County has an emergency notification system that allows residents of the county and all cities within to be notified of emergency situations. Notifications can be received in a variety of ways, including cell and landline phones, by text and/or by email. To sign up for alerts, people can visit www.Boco911Alert.com.