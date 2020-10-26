GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County commissioners schedule Tuesday…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County commissioners schedule Tuesday budget hearing

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County commissioners will take comments about the proposed 2021 county budget during a virtual public hearing scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The county staff has recommended a $421.06 million spending package for the coming year, down from the $439.97 million budget the commissioners originally adopted for the current 2020 budget year.

County Commissioners Deb Gardner, Matt Jones and Elise Jones will not be making final overall budget decisions on Tuesday. They are scheduled to make their own spending wishes known to staff during a Nov. 10 work session, at which time they’re likely to adjust some of the appropriations staff has recommended for next year’s county programs, services and projects.

Commissioners are then expected to adopt a final 2021 budget on Dec. 8.

Information about the proposed 2021 budget can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y7nscjac.

People can comment remotely during Tuesday’s budget hearing through a link on Boulder County’s only open meetings portal, tinyurl.com/y4fal8js.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. The Realtor Hall of Fame

    Fred Smith belongs in the Realtor Hall of Fame! Actually, he has been a RE/MAX Hall of Fame member since...
  2. The Best Thanksgiving Turkey Ever

    Are you ready to serve the best Thanksgiving turkey ever? You can if you order yours from Your Butcher, Frank,...
  3. Expert Commercial Plumbing Services

    Kerwin Plumbing & Heating serves many local businesses with expert commercial plumbing services. Their projects include schools, large retail projects,...
  4. Your Go-To Liquor Store

    Make Twin Peaks Liquor your go-to liquor store! You’ll find more of what you’re shopping for here, from a wall...
  5. Custom Stone Signage

    Custom stone signage adds upscale appeal to your home or business. Landmark Monuments creates eye-catching stone signs that set your...