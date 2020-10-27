Broomfield school donates toward fire recovery

Emerald Elementary School staff raised more than $1,100 for the Cal-Wood Education Center in light of the wildfires, Principal Samara Williams said.

Emerald students attended the center in December and “had an amazing time,” she said.

“It’s a really special place and the staff felt strongly that we wanted to help them survive not only the pandemic but now the fires,” Williams said.

The Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, which provides environmental and outdoors education through summer camps and other programs, put out a plea for donations Friday, according to an article by The Colorado Springs Gazette. The buildings survived, but the pine forests surrounding it sustained damage.