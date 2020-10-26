CalWood Fire still at 76% containment as crews wait out storm

The CalWood Fire exhibited a little bit of growth but remains at 76% containment as firefighters wait for the storm to pass before going to work on the fire’s northwest edge.

The fire grew to 10,105 acres while crews were forced to take a “tactical pause,” due to the weather, but officials said the burn area received 13 inches of snow and cold weather that limited fire behavior.

“Minimal activity was seen across the fire on Sunday due to the winter storm,” officials wrote in an update Monday morning. “Minimal heat and smoke were observed as containment lines continue to hold. Temperatures are expected to drop on Monday morning as a cold front continues to move through the area.”

The only portion of the fire where crews are still trying to establish containment lines is on the northwest side of the perimeter, where the fire is still burning through steep terrain toward Colo. 7. Officials said firefighters will resume attacking that area once the weather allows.

“Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire for hot spots or any movement,” officials wrote. “Fire activity is expected to be greatly diminished due to the drop in temperature and recent snow fall. When it is safe to do so, crews will begin work to continue increasing containment by improving and mopping up lines around the edge of the fire.”

There are currently 374 people working the fire, which has now been burning for a little more than a week.

Evacuations were lifted last week, and the estimated structure toll remains at 27 structures or properties, with 20 homes lost.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the nearby Lefthand Canyon Fire did not display any growth and remains 100% contained, with 20 personnel assigned to the fire just outside Ward.