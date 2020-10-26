High of 17 with more snow today in Boulder

Boulder should see more freezing temperatures and snow today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 17 and an overnight low of 5, with windchill as low as -3 and a 40% chance of snow.

Boulder on Sunday received 9.9 inches of snow, according to local meteorologist Matt Kelsch.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 39 and an overnight low of 22.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 50 and an overnight low of 30.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 52 and an overnight low of 31.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 58 and an overnight low of 35.