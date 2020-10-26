Indiana developer proposes 221-unit apartment in southwest Broomfield

The Garrett Cos., an Indiana-based apartment developer, has submitted initial plans to build a 221-unit apartment building in a southwest Broomfield subdivision.

The four-story building would have 145 one-bedroom units and 132 two-bedroom apartments on a 5.77-acre plot at 11798 Ridge Parkway, documents show.

An official with Broomfield’s planning department said the project will likely require revisions from its proposed layout, and is unlikely to be called for review by the City Council before January 2021.

The proposed building would nestle into a development area centered on Ridge Parkway, which already has several apartment buildings and includes the corporate headquarters for DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) and an additional office for Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL).

Ball is currently building a new head office in Westminster, but plans to add up to 137,000 square feet of space to its current headquarters in Broomfield, located about 2.6 miles east from The Ridge.

Garrett Cos. lists 11 projects holding 2,322 apartments in its portfolio, with the majority in construction within the Denver area. Its Boulder Valley-area developments include the 288-unit Caliber at Flatirons in Broomfield, which sold for $90.72 million earlier this year, and the 164-unit Caliber at Hyland Village in Westminster.

The latter property is listed as available for sale on the company’s website.

