Longmont City Council, Housing Authority boards to conduct combined meeting

Longmont City Council and the Longmont Housing Authority Board are scheduled to have a joint Tuesday evening meeting to review a proposed service agreement between the city and the housing agency.

The 5:15 p.m. virtual meeting is to include discussions of a draft intergovernmental agreement that city staff said in a memo to Council would outline administrative services that the city proposes to directly provide the Housing Authority, including accounting, technology, and management services as well as consultation services for other administrative support functions.

City staff said it will be seeking direction from Council and Housing Authority board members in order to bring back an intergovernmental agreement by Nov. 10 for approval by both the Council and the Housing Authority board.

Tuesday evening’s joint meeting — which people can watch on tinyurl.com/y4bg3udr, an interactive agenda link on the city’s website — is also to include a city staff report on its “progress toward recommending a structure that defines the relationship between the city of Longmont and the Longmont Housing Authority in the areas of governance and operational roles and responsibilities,” staff wrote Council.

That interactive agenda includes a link to a copy of the draft intergovernmental agreement.

Longmont city staff said it “has been consulting with Colorado communities that have redefined their relationships between the local governments and their housing authorities, and intends to contract for special counsel services to help develop recommendations that mutually benefit the City and the LHA.”

Tuesday evening’s meeting follows an Oct. 13 Council executive session, which was closed to the public while Council discussed what the agenda for that meeting said was the topic of a “sustainable operational structure” for the Housing Authority.

Under an agreement the Council approved in May 26, city government has been assisting in the management of many of the Housing Authority’s operations for an interim period while determining what officials said will eventually be a long-term “sustainable operational model for the housing agency.”

Since Council approved that agreement, City Manager Harold Dominguez has been functioning as the Housing Authority’s executive director, as well as continuing his administrative duties for the city.