Rescuers assist injured hiker on Mount Sanitas, near Boulder

Rescuers assisted a hiker who injured her ankle off of the Goat Trail at Mount Sanitas on Saturday.

According to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release, the 78-year-old woman could not walk.

Rescuers used a litter to carry the woman out to the trailhead, where her husband took her to a hospital.

Other agencies that assisted in the rescue included American Medical Response, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.