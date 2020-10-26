GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Rescuers assist injured hiker on Mount Sanitas,…

NewsBoulder Area news

Rescuers assist injured hiker on Mount Sanitas, near Boulder

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Rescuers assisted a hiker who injured her ankle off of the Goat Trail at Mount Sanitas on Saturday.

According to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release, the 78-year-old woman could not walk.

Rescuers used a litter to carry the woman out to the trailhead, where her husband took her to a hospital.

Other agencies that assisted in the rescue included American Medical Response, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

Kathryn Bistodeau

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. The Best Thanksgiving Turkey Ever

    Are you ready to serve the best Thanksgiving turkey ever? You can if you order yours from Your Butcher, Frank,...
  2. Expert Commercial Plumbing Services

    Kerwin Plumbing & Heating serves many local businesses with expert commercial plumbing services. Their projects include schools, large retail projects,...
  3. Your Go-To Liquor Store

    Make Twin Peaks Liquor your go-to liquor store! You’ll find more of what you’re shopping for here, from a wall...
  4. Custom Stone Signage

    Custom stone signage adds upscale appeal to your home or business. Landmark Monuments creates eye-catching stone signs that set your...
  5. Respite Care From Trusted Providers

    Respite care from trusted providers is essential for many families. AltaVita Assisted Living offers comprehensive respite care services in a...