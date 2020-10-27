GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County crews rescue man injured while sledding near NCAR

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County crews rescued a man who was injured Monday while sledding near the NCAR-Bear Connector Trail.

The 25-year-old man was sledding in the area at 3:10 p.m. Monday, according to a release. As he was hiking back up a hill, his foot became caught between two rocks, causing his ankle to twist. He was unable to make it back to the trailhead due to the injury.

Members from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group provided first aid and the man was put in a litter and carried 100 to 200 feet to a waiting vehicle. He was driven the rest of the way out to the road, where he was met by fire and medical personnel and taken a hospital for evaluation.

The rescue took approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Boulder Fire Department, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group all responded to the call.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
