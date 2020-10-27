GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder seeks community input on city manager search

Boulder seeks community input on city manager search

Boulder is looking for public input as it begins searching for a new city manager to replace Jane Brautigam, who retires at the end of the week after 12 years with the city.

The position will be posted in November, and Boulder said in a news release that it plans to conduct a nationwide search for candidates. Community members can again provide feedback when a list of finalists is provided for selection by Boulder City Council. The city expects this to happen in early 2021.

Boulder operates under a council-manager form of government. City Council sets policies and the city manager administers those policies. The city manager oversees operations and provides leadership in the administration and execution of city policy established by council, according to a news release.

The public questionnaire is open through Nov. 10 and available in English and Spanish. Community members can help determine skills and experience necessary for the job and set priorities for the person hired. The survey is at bit.ly/3oAWAnK.

Deborah Swearingen

