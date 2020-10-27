GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Cause of shed fire tackled Monday in Erie remains under investigation

The cause of the shed fire Mountain View Fire Rescue battled Monday night remains under investigation.

The fire was in the 3500 block of Longview Road in Erie, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue Assistant Chief of Administration Jeff Webb. The fire department previously stated the fire was in Longmont.

The structure on fire was one of two sheds attached to a detached garage, Webb said. The house and the second detached shed were saved, with minor heat damage to the vinyl siding. One vehicle inside the garage and was destroyed, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Brooklyn Dance

