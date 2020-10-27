Coroner identifies victim in Boulder murder case

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Boulder murder case as Christopher Havens, 46.

Havens was found dead in the 2600 block of Walnut Street at about 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Officials have not yet released details on how Havens died other than saying the death was “suspicious” and being investigated as a homicide.

The coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Zachary Ryan Miller, 36, was found in the same area on Saturday and interviewed by police before being arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after deliberation.

Miller is being held without bond at the Boulder County Jail as he awaits a formal filing of charges on Thursday.

Miller’s booking photo and arrest affidavit have not been released at this time because of the ongoing investigation.

Court records show Miller has misdemeanor convictions for assault and theft in Colorado.