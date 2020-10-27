GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Coroner rules man found in Boulder died of…

NewsBoulder Area news

Coroner rules man found in Boulder died of exposure with other contributing factors

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A man whose was found in Boulder following a September snowstorm died of exposure along with heart disease, hepatitis C, and alcohol and methamphetamine toxicity.

John Aldridge, 57, was found unresponsive in the parking lot of Unity of Boulder Church, 2855 Folsom St., and declared dead a short time later at Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital.

In an autopsy report written by forensic pathologist Dr. Meredith Frank, Aldridge’s cause of death was determined to be “environmental exposure (hypothermia), with significant contributing conditions of the toxic effects of methamphetamine, chronic ethanol use with complications, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/emphysema, and chronic hepatitis C virus infection.”

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

According to the autopsy report, Aldridge’s core temperature at the hospital was only 77, and he had an apparent frostbite injury. The coroner also noted his clothes were cold and wet.

Aldridge was homeless, and police said his campsite was not far from where he was found.

Temperatures dipped below freezing that night after a snowstorm dropped 5.6 inches of snow on Boulder.

Aldridge’s medical history showed numerous conditions, including a fatty liver, toxic encephalopathy, mild anemia, hepatitis C, hepatitis A, left atrial enlargement, mild emphysema, hepatic steatosis, bone loss and a non-healing foot ulcer.

A toxicology showed Aldridge also had a blood-alcohol level of .306 and methamphetamine in his system, and his medical history showed chronic alcohol, meth and tobacco use that led to health complications.

Aldridge’s death has prompted increased discussion about how Boulder should be protecting people experiencing homeless during snowstorms and cold spells in the city.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. The Realtor Hall of Fame

    Fred Smith belongs in the Realtor Hall of Fame! Actually, he has been a RE/MAX Hall of Fame member since...
  2. The Best Thanksgiving Turkey Ever

    Are you ready to serve the best Thanksgiving turkey ever? You can if you order yours from Your Butcher, Frank,...
  3. Expert Commercial Plumbing Services

    Kerwin Plumbing & Heating serves many local businesses with expert commercial plumbing services. Their projects include schools, large retail projects,...
  4. Your Go-To Liquor Store

    Make Twin Peaks Liquor your go-to liquor store! You’ll find more of what you’re shopping for here, from a wall...
  5. Custom Stone Signage

    Custom stone signage adds upscale appeal to your home or business. Landmark Monuments creates eye-catching stone signs that set your...