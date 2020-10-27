Hotel vouchers replace Broomfield warming centers during COVID

Warming centers that ensured people experiencing homelessness in Broomfield have a warm place to sleep on cold nights have been put on hold because of COVID-19.

In mid-January, Broomfield City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that allows warming centers to be established at places of worship and nonprofits.

“Due to Covid 19, we are not able to open the Code Blue warming shelters in the same way we did last year,” Broomfield spokeswoman Carolyn Romero said. “Instead of opening the Code Blue Facilities, people who need shelter on nights that qualify for opening of the Code Blue Facilities can receive a hotel voucher.”

People in need of this assistant can call Broomfield FISH at 303-465-1600 or the Broomfield Police Department Dispatch center at 303-438-6400. Hotel vouchers were made available to people Sunday night, Romero said Monday, and were available again for Monday night.

“We will be using hotel vouchers as a replacement to opening the Code Blue warming shelters for the remainder of the pandemic,” she said.

The ordinance did not reference temperatures, but it’s expected shelters will open on nights when temperatures dip below 20 degrees. Centers also could be open when cold temperatures are expected to be accompanied by snow or rain.

A warming center is a short-term, emergency shelter that operates when temperatures or a combination of precipitation, wind chill, wind and temperature become dangerously inclement.

Marrty Dormish, minister of community outreach at the Refuge, said the host sites that helped people last winter are still closed because of COVID.

“Instead, we are re-activating last spring’s hotel voucher system, and putting people up in suites, as that’s safer for all involved (volunteers and guests, alike),” he said. “We don’t quite have all of our procedures and details of that process finalized yet, but hopefully by the next cold spell we will.”

When the warming centers are once again running, guests will be allowed under some conditions. The facility and its grounds will remain: drug-free, alcohol-free, smoke-free, weapons-free, pet-free and violence-free.

Guests at the Code Blue stations were asked to abide by “lights out” and “morning wake-up” instructions; make sure prescription drugs are labeled with their name; respect other guests and volunteers and keep no more than 10 small items, such as a phone, charger, and medication while inside. Backpacks and other belongings are stored in a locked room overnight and returned to guests before the warming center closes the following morning, according to the city’s website.

Boulder opened an emergency warming center Monday at the West Age Well Center, 909 Arapahoe Ave.

The city said in a news release it decided to open the center since the weather is bad and other facilities, such as recreation centers and libraries, are either closed or open with limited capacity due to COVID-19. The warming center is meant for those experiencing homelessness in Boulder, according to a Daily Camera article.

The West Age Well Center can accommodate 30 people, which means a person’s time there might be limited if there’s a high demand, the article states. No other services will be provided and the center was open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Staff from the COVID-19 Recovery Center and the city’s Housing and Human Services Department and municipal court navigators were there to offer support. Coronavirus health guidelines were followed, according to the article, and guests were screened for COVID-19 symptoms and were required to wear a facial covering and maintain social distance.