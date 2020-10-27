Isaiah Rios gets 140 more years in prison on top of life sentence for Longmont murder

Isaiah Rios was sentenced to 140 years in prison on top of his life sentence for murder in connection with a variety of other charges related to the crime spree he went on in Longmont prior to the killing.

Rios, 30, was convicted by a jury Friday on first-degree murder and felony murder in the 2019 death of Gary Hockaday, following a two-week trial. Immediately following the verdict on Friday, Boulder District Judge Andrew Hartman sentenced Rios to the mandatory life prison sentence without parole.

But on Tuesday, Rios returned to court for sentencing on the 13 other counts he was convicted of, including first-degree assault, menacing and multiple counts of burglary, motor vehicle theft, and theft.

Prior to the hearing, Rios was deemed a habitual offender by the court due to prior felony burglary convictions in Texas. As a result, Boulder County Chief Trial Deputy Adrian Van Nice noted that Hartman by law had to sentence Rios to four times the maximum sentence on all of the felony counts.

But Van Nice said Hartman did have a say in whether those sentences would be served consecutively and concurrently with the life sentence, and asked that at least some of the charges that pertained to separate incidents and involved separate victims add to his sentence.

“When the defendant acts violently, the defendant should be punished for that violent behavior,” Van Nice said.

Rios’ defense attorney Lovel Tokic objected to any of the counts running consecutively. Rios declined to speak during the hearing.

Hartman ultimately chose to have three felony convictions run consecutive to the life sentence. He sentenced Rios to 64 years on a burglary charge related to the Hockaday residence, 64 years for first-degree assault of another man on July 1, 2019, and 12 years for felony menacing of a Longmont woman on July 15, 2019.

In addition, Hartman sentenced Rios to 468 days of time served in jail for two misdemeanor trespassing counts and a misdemeanor criminal mischief count, but also had that sentence run consecutive to the other cases so that none of Rios’ time in Boulder County Jail awaiting trial would count toward his prison sentence.

While Hartman acknowledged the additional prison time was likely “academic,” he noted they were separate and distinct offenses that deserved separate and distinct sentences.

“The most important reason for this sentence I’m going to impose is community safety as well as a sense of justice for the victims,” Hartman said.

Hartman also sentenced Rios to 48 years each on two additional burglary counts, 24 years on a lesser burglary count, 24 years each on two motor vehicle theft counts, and 48 years on a theft from an at-risk person charge, but ordered that all of those sentences run concurrent to the other sentences.

None of the victims in the case nor Hockaday’s family elected to speak at Tuesday’s hearing, but Hartman said he hoped they found “a sense of closure” after the sentencing.

“This was a senseless and tragic death that had a great impact on the Hockaday family and his friends,” Hartman said.

Hartman also addressed Rios’ situation and noted the 30-year-old had family support at the hearing and on the WebEx platform where the hearing was being streamed, with one family member writing that Rios “would never be alone.”

“Mr. Rios committed some really unimaginable crimes in our community, yet he has family members who have supported him continuously,” Hartman said. “And though he is serving life in prison, I hope Mr. Rios will find some redemption through the support of his loved ones.”

Rios does still have a pending felony case on charges of introduction of contraband and possession of contraband after reportedly being found in possession of a “shank” at the Boulder County Jail on Dec. 7.