Longmont sets record low temperature Tuesday morning

Longmont set a daily record low Monday night into Tuesday morning, following a snow storm that dropped between 8 and 10 inches of snow on the city.

According to meteorologist Greg Byrd, Longmont temperatures plummeted to 0 degrees Monday night, according to data taken at Vance Brand Airport. Byrd said this breaks the previous record of 7 degrees in 2011. At a station two miles east-southeast of downtown Longmont, near Rocky Mountain Elementary School, the recorded the low Monday night was 2 degrees, according to Zach Hiris, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Hiris said the previous record low was 9 degrees, which was set in 1977. Hiris said the snowstorm, which began this weekend, dropped 8 to 10 inches across Longmont.

Temperatures throughout the rest of the week aren’t anticipated to be as cold, according to the National Weather Service forecast. On Wednesday, the high is forecast to be around 47 degrees, followed by a low of around 24 degrees. Thursday will see a high near 53 with a low around 29 degrees. Friday will see a high of around 55 with a low around 32.