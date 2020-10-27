Sunny skies with a high of 40 today in Boulder

Boulder should see temperatures rise above freezing today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 40 and an overnight low of 22, with windchill as low as -2.

Boulder has already set the record low for Oct. 27 with an overnight low of 4, according to local meteorologist Matt Kelsch.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 45 and an overnight low of 28.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 32.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 34.