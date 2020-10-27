GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Wolf Creek opening for the season Wednesday,…

Lifestyles
Outdoors

Wolf Creek opening for the season Wednesday, becoming the first Colorado ski area to run its lifts

The ski area will only be open until Sunday, announcing full November schedule soon

A snowboarder cuts a fresh line under the Treasure Stoke chairlift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area.
By | jmeyer@denverpost.com and | theknow@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Thanks to two feet of natural snow, the Wolf Creek ski area in southwest Colorado will beat Front Range rivals Loveland and Arapahoe Basin to become the first ski area in the state to open for the season when its lifts start running at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Four lifts will be in operation through Sunday, with “a complete November schedule to be determined by Sunday,” according to the area’s website. Wolf Creek sometimes offers weekend-only operations in early season.

No amenities will be offered to visitors except lifts and restrooms, so there will be no food service, indoor seating areas, ski school or rentals.

RELATED: Could COVID-19 shut down Colorado’s ski season before it even begins?

Wolf Creek is located 230 miles from Denver on Wolf Creek Pass.

Loveland and Arapahoe Basin continue to make snow in hopes of opening soon. Here’s a rundown on when every Colorado ski area is scheduled to open.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.

John Meyer | Olympics/Skiing/Rapids reporter

The Post's ski and Olympics writer, Meyer covered his 12th Games last summer in Rio de Janeiro. He has covered five World Alpine Ski Championships and more than 100 World Cup ski events. He is a member of the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Colorado Running Hall of Fame. He regularly covers running and the Colorado Rapids.

The Know

The entertainment site of The Denver Post
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Outdoors

  1. The Realtor Hall of Fame

    Fred Smith belongs in the Realtor Hall of Fame! Actually, he has been a RE/MAX Hall of Fame member since...
  2. The Best Thanksgiving Turkey Ever

    Are you ready to serve the best Thanksgiving turkey ever? You can if you order yours from Your Butcher, Frank,...
  3. Expert Commercial Plumbing Services

    Kerwin Plumbing & Heating serves many local businesses with expert commercial plumbing services. Their projects include schools, large retail projects,...
  4. Your Go-To Liquor Store

    Make Twin Peaks Liquor your go-to liquor store! You’ll find more of what you’re shopping for here, from a wall...
  5. Custom Stone Signage

    Custom stone signage adds upscale appeal to your home or business. Landmark Monuments creates eye-catching stone signs that set your...